At Least Five Victims Hospitalized in Shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

At least five victims have been hospitalized following a shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Santa Clarita, where the search continues for the shooter.

Police and firefighters responded to Saugus High School, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles. Initial reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department indicated there were seven victims. That figure was later revised.

Two of the vicitims are in critical condition. Details about the other victims' conditions were not immediately available.

Some of the victims are students.

"We have multiple victims down," said Sgt. Bob Boese of the LA County Sheriff's Department. "Our deputies are doing a systematic search of the campus, trying to locate the suspect."

Aerial video showed students with hands raised being escorted by deputies from the school of about 2,300 students. They were taken to school buses with armed deputies on board.

At least nine ambulances were requested by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Details about the shooting and shooter were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Thursday.

The sheriff's department alerted nearby residents to lock their doors and remain inside.

"If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911," the department tweeted.

Several patrol vehicles were seen in a neighborhood near the school. Deputies with guns drawn were positioned outside a house.

Nearby schools were locked down.

Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road was being used for a family reunification center.