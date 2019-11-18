Photos: Thousands Mourn Students Killed in Saugus High School Shooting - NBC Southern California
Photos: Thousands Mourn Students Killed in Saugus High School Shooting

By Jonathan Lloyd

Family members of the two students killed when a classmate opened fire at Saugus High School shared memories of the teens Sunday night at a candlelight vigil.

Thousands of people, many wearing the school colors of blue and silver, listened to heartbreaking tributes from the families of Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14.
