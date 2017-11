An Orange County high school was considering changing its "rebel" mascot over ties to a Confederate past Monday, Nov. 6, 2017

The Anaheim School District board will meet Monday afternoon to vote on whether to change a high school mascot.

"Johnny Rebel" has been the mascot of Savanna High School in Anaheim since 1964, but more than half of the students voted to change it since they consider it offensive.

The character of "Johnny Rebel" is related to the history of the Confederate states that separated from the Union during the civil war.

The school board will make the final decision.