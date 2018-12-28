Save Bucks, See Sealife at Aquarium Late Nights

Find extended days, during the holidays, at the Long Beach destination, through Jan. 5, 2019.

Aquariums, like all places that teem with education, information, wonder, and life, can be delightfully overwhelming, in the best sense.

You want to see it all. You want to know it all. You want to understand why the ocean is so vast, why whales are so large, and the purposes behind a harbor seal's beautiful whiskers (sensing water changes is part of it, yep).

On the very bright side? Sometimes we have opportunities to go a bit deeper into the deep, when a favorite aquatic hangout offers extended hours paired with discounted entry prices.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is doing just that, during the holidays, all the way through to Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.

The special hours? Be there from 5 to 8 o'clock. The special price during that time? Oh yeah, it's $14.95.

"Watch the nighttime activities of our animals, touch a shark, and enjoy the beautiful evening lighting of the Aquarium's architecture," is the tempting message on the Aquarium of the Pacific site.

One keep-in-minder, if you're a bird buff? The lorikeets are tucked up in beddie-bye, or at least will remain off-view, during Discounted Late Nights.

Also? No Discounted Late Night is listed for Dec. 31, but if you're in the area, there will be fireworks just off the water, as is tradition in Long Beach come New Year's Eve.

But bet you'll see all manner of fin-rocking, claw-waving, jelly-tastic wonders during your stroll through the water-close landmark, on the other nights of the discounted run.

Will you, to go deeper, focus on just one fish, for a full hour or even two? Will you keep to one exhibit, all to have a more thorough visit?

Or will you be so awash in amazement that you'll probably loop through the aquarium, twice, the better to have at least a glance at all of the marvels it contains?

That's up to you, as is the choice to jump on this great price, and a later-in-the-day visit, to one of the fishiest and most fantabulous of Southern California attractions.

