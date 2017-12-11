Save Bucks in Buena Park at a Free 4DX Film Fest

CGV Cinemas in Buena Park is screening "Minions" as well as three other films, for free, from Dec. 11 through 14, 2017. It's a first-come, first-served event, all to celebrate the 4DX technology.

Enjoy a film? It's never a standard, one-size-fits-all, one-popcorn-fits-the-bucket, one-story-is-the-same-as-the-next kind of experience, for any film lover, really.

But come the end of the year, how we take in movies can change up a little bit more than usual, compared to the 11 months that just led into December.

We're catching mega holiday blockbusters in theaters, we're revisiting beloved animated classics at home, and we're lining up our awards-type film fare, and what we need to see.

And if we happen to be in Buena Park, near CGV Cinemas Buena Park 8, and we're in that neck of the woods, er, of the Orange County, from Monday, Dec. 11 through Thursday, Dec. 14?

It's very likely we're there to enjoy a major flick, one that came out in the last couple of years, all for free, all while experiencing the new 4DX technology.

It's the 4DX Film Festival we're talking about here, it is on for four days, and there are four movies to choose from: "Jurassic World," "Minions," "Fate of the Furious," and "Furious 7."

And, four real, er, for real: The free seats'll go for these screenings, four sure. We mean, for sure.

Because the must-gotta know-keep in mind thing before trekking for the BP in the OC?

It's first-come, first-served, with no advance reservations. So if you have your flick-fancying heart set on one or all of those movies, and getting acquainted with 4DX, best arrive way early.

"Way" in "way early" is up to interpretation here, but we're not talking five minutes ahead of a film's start time.

You get us. The schedule is here. Plan accordingly.

The 4DX part of this great (as in free, which is almost always great) offer? It's pretty darn nifty. The tech is focused on "... delivering a fully immersive cinematic experience with motion chairs and environmental effects such as rain, wind, bubbles, lightening, and even scent."

What better time of year to get acquainted with this leap of movie-watching interactivity than in December, when fantasy elements are already woven through so much of what we encounter in our day-to-day doings?

So best score your free ticket at the CGV Cinemas box office through Dec. 14. And, yep, this is the very same place that had live monsters in the cinema lobby, haunting the concessions area, around Halloween.

Pushing envelopes, and moving theater seats, and creating lightening inside theaters, is clearly not too far up this venue's cinema-magic sleeve.

