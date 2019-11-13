Save with Santa Monica's 'Extra Bedroom' Deal

Do you call this Ferris-wheel'd wonderland of surf and sun home? You and your guests can find lower rates at area hotels through the holidays and just beyond.

What to Know Open to Santa Monica residents and their guests

Nov. 18, 2019-Jan. 17, 2020

Lower rates at area hotels

Do you have your turkey yet?

The yams? The pie ingredients? The gravy boat your sister borrowed three years ago and finally just found again, in the back of her pantry?

Then you're on your way to feeling fully prepared for Thanksgiving, or at least the always major meal preparation side of the holiday.

But are you ready for the visitors from NorCal, Nevada, Arizona, across the country, across the world?

You say you have one couch and five cousins? Okay then.

It's an end-of-the-year conundrum that can be more tangly than a box of old Christmas lights. Where can you send your dearest who aren't your nearest, in terms of where they live for most of the year?

If you're a resident of Santa Monica, you once again will have your pick of hotel-based savings around the city. For a number of overnighteries will once again drop their rates for locals, and those locals' visitors, all to help the holiday flow stay as smooth as the nearby ocean's surface on an especially calm morning.

Craving that calm as the holidays zoom in our direction? Check it out: The annual Extra Bedroom Program opens on Nov. 18, 2019, and runs a generous two months, right through to Jan. 17, 2020.

How does it work? You'll need to have identification that shows you're a Santa Monica resident. And then? You can book a stay at The Georgian Hotel, Shutters on the Beach, and other local gems, all while saving on various rooms.

And, yes, this goes for your guests, too. Unless you and the family are looking for an in-town staycation during the holidays, or in the decompression period that follows.

For all of the rates, and must-knows, click.

You've got the turkey, and the stuffing makings, too, but are you ready for your out-of-towners? They're on the way, any day now.

That Extra Bedroom would certainly come in handy for a night or two.

