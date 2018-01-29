We're so excited!

"Saved by the Max," a real-life "Saved by the Bell"-themed pop-up shop diner and bar is coming to the West Coast in May and tickets go on sale Friday.

After an entire sold out year of operations in Chicago, the restaurant based on the hit teen comedy is moving from the Windy City to Los Angeles.

The restaurant's Los Angeles home will be in West Hollywood at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd.

Tori's Fried Chicken, A.C. Sliders, Mac & Screech, Bayside Burger, the Preppy BLT and the Kelly Kapowski Montecristo are just a few of the "Saved by the Bell"-themed items on the menu.

"The diner will also feature celebrity hosts and DJs, along with special themed nights and events," according to a news release.

The pop up officially opens in May, but you'd better hurry because missing out would be worse than a transfer to Valley High. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. PST.

Take a peek inside the Chicago version of the restaurant, which opened in June 2016.

