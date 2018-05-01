Saved by the Max: Peek at the '90s Wonderland

Back when you were just a youngster, and you counted down the days, and hours, and minutes, to the next "Saved by the Bell" episode, which you had to do, because we weren't yet living in a bingeful, watch-it-now world, would you have dared dreamed that you'd one day visit a restaurant inspired by the series?



Dream, you surely dared, for if you were obsessed with the hit teen TV series, like millions, you likely wished that you could enter its colorful, '90s-pop world. That very world has now flowered in West Hollywood, where it shall stay through the end of the year, and you can really go there, and eat a Bayside Burger, and visit Mr. Belding's office, and daydream that, yes, you're just chilling in the world of the show.



Rad? Beyond. Take a look now at the eats and interiors of the begun-in-Chicago, now-in-WeHo restaurant, which opened on Tuesday, May 1.