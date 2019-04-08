Actress Scarlett Johansson Suffers Paparazzi Scare After Talk Show Taping - NBC Southern California
Actress Scarlett Johansson Suffers Paparazzi Scare After Talk Show Taping

By Robert Kovacik

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    File Photo: Scarlett Johansson, Female Movie Star of 2018, poses in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

    Actress Scarlett Johansson suffered a scare after she believed paparazzi were following her in a dangerous fashion following a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, police said.

    Johansson was leaving the taping of the late night talk show with two people and was not driving, Capt. Steve Lurie of the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division said. The actress believed paparazzi were following her in dangerous fashion and was frightened, Lurie said.

    After stopping for a while, Johansson was able to make it home safely, police said, and no charges were filed.

