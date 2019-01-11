Schlemiel, Schlimazel, It's a 'Laverne & Shirley' Marathon, in Burbank

Savor a full half day of the beloved sitcom, for free, at The Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank. The date to don your Shotz Beer uniform? Sunday, Jan. 27.

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Garry Marshall Theatre

Free

Do you have your monogrammed L stitched to your cardigan?

Is your Shotz Beer uniform washed and hanging in the closet?

And is the front door always unlocked, should Lenny and Squiggy think to swing by?

Then you, dear laugh-loving, friendship-championing chum, are a lifelong fan of "Laverne & Shirley," the ABC sitcom that skipped merrily along for eight charming seasons, starting in 1976.

To celebrate the sweetness at the heart of this galentine of a series, and to pay homage to the memory of Penny Marshall, who passed away in December 2018, the Garry Marshall Theatre will devote a half day to screening "Laverne & Shirley" episodes.

And that charming, chortle-packed day? We'll be doin' it our way, um, on Sundayyy, Sunday the 27th of January.

That's right: We said "a half day" a few sentences back, not "a half hour," which means that if you arrive at 10 a.m., and stay through to the very final credit roll, you'll depart the Burbank venue at 10 in the evening.

A venue that was, of course, founded by Ms. Marshall's brother Gary in 1977.

If reveling in twelve hours of snappy dialogue, smile-inducing plotlines, '50s-era style, and the precision comic timing of the show's talented leads weren't enough, there are more amazing elements to the day.

Like? Oh goodness, this is a thrill: Cindy Williams, who was Shirley Feeney to Penny Marshall's Laverne DeFazio, is slated to appear at some point during the marathon. Other "special guests" will also stop by the good-feeling'd L&S love fest, too.

Also? The "Laverne & Shirley" marathon is totally free. That's right, no admission is required.

And? The episode line-up is as fizzy as a foamy head on a stein of Milwaukee beer. "Bridal Shower," "Call Me a Taxi," and oodles of other favorites are on the ready-to-roll-out roster.

You don't need a twin set, a job at a brewery, a couple of nosy neighbors of the Lenny & Squiggy variety, a talented dancing boyfriend like Carmine, or even a loving landlady like Mrs. Babish to enjoy this light-of-heart, tribute-terrific event.

Just study the must-knows, then get to the Garry Marshall, in Burbank, on the last Sunday in January.

"We're gonna make our dreams come true!"

