Families Want to Hold Schools Accountable for Bullying

Three families impacted by bullying want to hold schools responsible and they say school leaders need to improve how they deal with crisis situations. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 4 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

On Tuesday, a lawyer representing three families called for improvement in how schools deal with crisis situations and detailed a new lawsuit filed against San Bernardino City Unified School District Friday and also a claim for damages filed against LAUSD Monday, alleging negligence and failure to protect bullied students in both instances.

Attorney Brian Claypool led Tuesday's press conference with the family of Rosalie Avila present. Avila's family announced in December that they would be suing Yucaipa-Calimesa School District after Avila committed suicide in Yucaipa in 2017 due to bullying.

Mesa View Middle School, which Avila attended, was aware of the ongoing bullying against the student, and the tragedy gained added attention because the family was willing to speak publicly about the tragedy.

After the incident, Avila's family pushed for "Rosie's Law," which aimed to require every school district in the United States to notify the parent of the bully when there is any report of bullying.

On Tuesday, Claypool addressed the two new incidents.

One of the incidents detailed a student at a Boyle Heights independant charter school, Endeavor College Preparatory Charter School. The student attempted to commit suicide after, Claypool said, a therapist called the principal of the school and urged action.

The third incident mentioned in Tuesday's press conference featured a San Bernardino student at Arrowview Middle School that attempted suicide for bullying.

The two students survived the attempts and were present at Tuesday's media briefing, but since both are minors, their identities are being protected.