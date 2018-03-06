High school instructional aide Caron Michele Escobar was arrested Friday on allegations of sexual abuse of two minors.

Caron Michele Escobar, an instructional associate at Chaparral High School in Phelan, was arrested on three charges on March 1, including engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor and sending harmful matter to a minor.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department, school administrators from the school obtained information regarding an inappropriate relationship between Escobar and students at the school on March 1. They reported the suspected sexual abuse to the Victor Valley Station.

Detectives discovered Escobar engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex with two victims. She also exchanged explicit messages over text with the minors. However, detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Escobar was booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. Her bail was set for $100,000.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective MJ Higgins with the Crimes Against Children Detail of the Specialized Investigation Division in the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department. His number is (909) 387-3615, but callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463). The case number is DR#601800044.