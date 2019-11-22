AR-15 Rifle, Intended Victims List Seized in School Shooting Threat Investigation - NBC Southern California
AR-15 Rifle, Intended Victims List Seized in School Shooting Threat Investigation

More details on the threatened shooting are expected at a midday news conference with the LA County Sheriff's Department

By Jonathan Lloyd and Nyree Arabian

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    AR-15 Rifle, Intended Victims List Seized in School Shooting Threat Investigation
    An AR-15 rifle, ammunition and a list of intended targets were seized as part of an investigation into a school shooting threat, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

    Deputies also found a drawing of the school's layout, silencers and body armor in what was described by authorities as an averted school shooting. Details about where and when the items were seized were not immediately available.

    The investigation began after deputies responded to a report of a student who threatened to shoot staff members and other students. The school was not identified in a statement from the department.

    One person was arrested for possession of illegal firearms, according to Undersheriff Tim Murakami. The rifle was a kit gun, assembled from parts and commonly known as a ghost gun, he said. 

    A .45-caliber pistol used in the deadly Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita also was a kit gun, the sheriff's department said. 

    Details about the threatened shooting are expected at an 11:30 a.m. news conference.

