Several Schools to Remain Closed Due to Tick Fire, LAUSD Opening Doors

Due to the Tick Fire, several schools will be closed for at least one day for the upcoming week, the Sulpher Springs School District announced Sunday.

The school district said that the well-being of the students and staff was the highest priority for the district, while announcing that the closures could be extended beyond the listed dates.

Please see a full listing of school closures below:

Canyon Springs: Closed Monday, October 28, 2019

Golden Oak: Closed Monday, October 28, 2019

Fair Oaks Ranch: Closed Monday, October 28, 2019

Leona Cox: Closed Monday, October 28, 2019

Mint Canyon: Closed Monday, October 28-Friday November 1, 2019.

Mitchell: Closed Monday, October 28-Friday November 1, 2019.

Pinetree: Closed Monday, October 28-Friday November 1, 2019.

Sulphur Springs: Closed Monday, October 28-Friday November 1, 2019.

Valley View: Closed Monday, October 28, 2019

The district said it was working with specialists to test air quality to help determine when students and staff should return to classrooms.

Los Angeles Unified School District, meanwhile, announced that district-operated schools that were closed on Friday due to the fires in Southern California will be open on Monday, Oct. 28. LAUSD said that it worked withe public-safety partners over the weekend to monitor fire and air-quality conditions before making the decision to open schools.

In addition, maintenance crews worked over the weekend to inspect schools, clean campuses and replace air filters, according to LAUSD.

Regular bell schedules, transportation and after-school programs will all go forward, though LAUSD said that outside activities may be limited throughout the week depending on changing conditions.