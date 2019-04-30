Sci-Fi 'Dream Machines' Zoom for the Petersen

So your DeLorean is in the shop, and your pal borrowed your Light Cycle, and your Skynet Moto-Terminator needs a wash, but you really have to get to the Petersen Automotive Museum, because a major exhibit devoted to the cinematic cars of science fiction and fantasy is opening. What do you do? You can always hop into your Batmobile or X-34 Landspeeder to reach the Miracle Mile museum, where "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy" will open on May 5.



Over 40 amazing cars and cycles will be on display, from "over 20 beloved films," with "Tron: Legacy," "Jurassic Park," "Back to the Future," "Blade Runner," "RoboCop," "Black Panther," "Iron Man," and "Transformers" on the list. The exhibit will remain on view through March 15, 2020, giving you plenty of time to get your Light Cycle back from your friend so you can get over to the Wilshire Boulevard auto-amazing repository for this line-up of truly iconic vroom-vroomers.