Science Gets Spooky at Discovery Cube OC

Eek! Science gets a little scary, but fun, in Santa Ana and LA through Nov. 3, 2019.

What to Know Santa Ana

Through Nov. 3

With paid admission

There's plenty of frightful fiction woven through the last day of the tenth month.

And yet?

Found among the eerie tales and scream-inspiring yarns are all sorts of real-world elements that find footing in STEM, from the flame within a jack o'lantern to how fast Halloween decorations flap in a gust of wind.

How many science-related Halloween adventures can you name in a single go?

Probably a few, at the very least. But you don't have to ponder too long on the topic, for Discovery Cube OC and Discovery Cube LA both have full-on, hands-on, fun-is-on exhibits devoted to Spooky Science.

This popular falltime good time is on through the weekend following Halloween, which gives inquisitive kids the opportunity to try out a host of neato tasks, from the dissecting of cephalopods to solving riddles to discover where monsters may be hiding.

There are also tractor trail rides, a "moon glow discovery," and a Tracks the Treats Show (young gumshoes will need to find out where some missing candy might be).

And if you visit on Nov. 2 or 3? There's a costume parade, just in case your tot didn't get enough of her costume on Oct. 31.

For details, tickets, and times, cackle like your favorite critter, then follow the trail to this science-cool site.

