Scoop Up National Pumpkin Day's Chilly Charms

Attempting to dethrone the drinks of autumn?

Telling any sippable goodie worth its pumpkin spice that there's a new treat in town, ready to share the crown?

Claiming that the fall beverages need to make way for freezer-ready sweets that pay homage to the squash family?

Nobody wants to challenge the indubitably iconic fall drinks, whether they're served hot, cold, smothered in orange sprinkles or topped with a hill-sized heap of whipped cream.

But here's something true: Pumpkin ice creams at some of our most artisanal dessert shops are currently making a sweet and successful run at flavorful fall glory.

Will these squashy scoops ever become the ultimate October decadence? That depends if you're more into libations or lickable confections.

National Pumpkin Day is just ahead, on Oct. 26, and if you want to celebrate it by enjoy a trendy scoop of tasty pumpkin-themed ice cream, head for...

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams: The 70-year-old ice-creamery, which began in Santa Barbara in 1949, has a brand-new flavor on its roster for fall. It's the Mapled Squash & Ginger Cookies ice cream, a collaboration with cuisine pros Jon & Vinny, and it is available now at McConnell's scoop shops.

Four Winters: The recently debuted West Third shop is honoring Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch of Culver City with its newest cold and creamy sweet. The name? Mr. Bones Pumpkin Harvest. Spiced pecans and housemade salted caramel are involved, mmm. Find it at Four Winters through October.

Cool Haus: If you prefer some cheesecake notes with your pumpkin ice cream, do go Coolhaus, which has a new flavor that has some incredibly rich autumn cred. There are pints, too, if you need to take home all of that pumpkin-y cheesecake-i-ness for yourself. Details? Where to find? Go Coolhaus for this straight-out-of-the-patch snack.

