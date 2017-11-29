Scoop Up the Last Museum of Ice Cream Tickets

A few extra special sparkly tickets are now available to the LA Museum of Ice Cream's final, final, last-chance, do-it-now few weeks.

What to Know Arts District

Through Sunday, Dec. 17

$29

Ice cream for Christmas isn't quite as trendy as, say, gingerbread people and that amazingly filling yule log cake, the one slathered in heavy frosting that makes it look kind of like wood.

But ice cream before the holidays truly get into glittery gear? That's a whole different pool of sprinkles, at least in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles.

You likely know, if you're into walk-through, interactive, snap-a-selfie experiences, that the Museum of Ice Cream announced its last and final and last extension in October, with a final and last and really final date of Sunday, Dec. 17.

That was all true, and there shall be no "just kiddings" or "only foolings" regarding that final and last LA date. That's when the oh-so-pink, faux-banana-laden, giant-gummy-bear-filled spectacular will curtsy, bid its adorable adieus, and pack it all up.

There is a flavorful twist, though, in the Museum of Ice Cream story: A few extra special December tickets to the LA destination have been released, as of Wednesday, Nov. 29, so if you didn't nab an entry to MOIC's final and last and final FINAL days, now is the time to alight upon that $29 ticket.

Available dates? The first of December right through to the last and final and lastiest-of-last days, Dec. 17.

True: There is a Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco now, which will be open into 2018, if you don't scoop up a ticket to the end of the LA run. (Yes, "scoop," as in ice cream scoop. There's no changing it now. We've already typed it.)

True, also: Many visitors wear vibrant pink and yellow and various pastels for their MOIC picture-takery. But will you instead choose to don red and green for Christmas or perhaps some beautiful blue and silver for your Hanukkah photos?

This could be your 'grammable moment to mix up the color palate, fashion-wise, as far as what's been commonly seen in photographs since its April opening. Adding holiday zing to your apparel feels festive, and spirited, and sweet, too, even as you stand in those now famous pink-and-banana-hued rooms.

