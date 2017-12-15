Score Complimentary Krispy Kremes on Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Friday, Dec. 15 is Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, and Krispy Kreme has a delish deal on to celebrate.

What to Know Friday, Dec. 15

Participating Krispy Kreme shops

A free Original Glazed is yours when you buy a dozen

Let's skip right to the fine print, which should always appear at the top of everything, probably, right? Just as a way to clear the sugary-sweet, deliciously scented air.

You're with us on that, surely.

Krispy Kreme, or, rather, participating Krispy Kreme shops, and there are a bunch of them on the list, will be giving away an Original Glazed Dozen with every dozen doughnuts purchased on Friday, Dec. 15.

Got it? All good? Buy a dozen, then watch the friendly employees of Krispy Kreme slide another brimming box, a box holding a dozen glazed, across the counter in your excited direction.

Yummy.

This is all in honor of Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, which is on the third Friday of December, each and every December, and if you don't have several alerts on all of your various devices set to remind you of this, we're not even sure what to say next.

But how could you not? Or have you simply memorized the date, and you've already got all of your eye-popping sweaters lined up and ready to jingle/glow or do whatever an Ugly Christmas Sweater does so well?

Blink? Talk? Smell like cookies? Bake cookies? Truly, there's no limit to the hidden talents and attributes of the UCS.

The best part about doughnuts and Ugly Christmas Sweaters is the fact that you can devour a doughnut, really go to town nom-nom-ing it, and the crumbs can get everywhere, and... nobody would know.

Nobody.

Why? Because an Ugly Christmas Sweater, by its very nature, is one of the stain-hiding-est articles of clothing ever invented. Need to camouflage a ton of crumbs? Want to not fret over a spill or smudge?

This is your go-to top.

For details on the Krispy Kreme deal, nom nom. For more on Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, which is indeed Dec. 15 in 2017, jingle jingle blink.

