Score Free Nachos, in Honor of the Rams

If you're saying "Go Rams" quite a bit this week, well, you've got quite a bit of company.

For it won't be long before the team makes its way to Atlanta, and Super Bowl LIII, to meet the New England Patriots in the ultimate football showdown.

But beyond talking about the team with pals, co-workers, and other fans, there are yummy ways to find your fandom rewarded, if you head to the right restaurants.

Such as El Torito and Acapulco Restaurant y Cantina. For while many eateries and bars will surely have numerous food and drink specials on Sunday, Feb. 3, the deals that will coincide with the big game, the two Mexican eats chains are getting the freebie party going early.

How early?

If you visit an El Torito or Acapulco through Friday, Jan. 25, and you share your Rams-based support with your server by saying "Go Rams," you'll score a pay-nothing plate of nachos.

At El Torito, prepare to devour the Nachos Supremos. Think chicken, and think "a warm mound of warm chips, melted cheese, refried beans, and guajillo chile sauce topped with fresh jalapeños."

Nachos Ultimos is the free dish at Acapulco. You can go with Picadillo beef, carnitas, shredded beef, or chicken.

Again, these are available through Friday, Jan. 25, so don't wait for Feb. 3, and Super Bowl Sunday, to enjoy your gratis nachos.

Where to go? "All locations" of both chains are participating, so you're covered, nachos-wise, with wherever you end up.

