Alexander Polinsky, a star on the '80s sitcom "Charles in Charge," accused Scott Baio of sexual harassment. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Three decades ago, barely into his mid-20s, actor Scott Baio was already starring in his third popular TV series, "Charles in Charge."

But now with two of his then-child co-stars contending that all was not well behind the scenes -- specifically that Baio engaged in harassment and sexual misconduct of minors -- he has assembled legal and public relations help for a campaign to discredit those allegations and those who are making them.

"Scott denies every single claim of inappropriate behavior," said Brian Glicklich, a Baio friend and PR and crisis communications veteran, with the firm Brace Digital Strategy.

"He will pursue any and all legal options available to him as to anyone who has knowingly made false claims about him," said Jennifer McGrath, one of the attorneys Baio has retained.

In a 14th-floor conference room of a Century City high-rise Wednesday, McGrath and Glicklich did the talking for Baio, who was said to be at a school event with his daughter.

"For reasons I don't understand, I am the target of false claims that threaten everything that is important in my life," began a statement read by Glicklich that he attributed to Baio. "I will not let this continue unchallenged, and will use every ounce of strength and faith in God that I have to defeat the people behind this."

The counterpoint came just hours after two of Baio's accusers, Nicole Eggert and Alexander Polinsky, appeared at a news conference in the Woodland Hills office of their attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Several years have elapsed since Eggert first made the allegation of sexual relations with Baio when she was underage. More recently, since the rise of the #MeToo movement, Eggert has alleged the sexual contact began when she was only 14. She also alleges he was a "tyrant," who once dragged her by her hair, and threatened her not to reveal their relationship.

"I think coming clean is the best way for him to begin healing," Eggert said Wednesday.

Baio acknowledges they once had sexual intercourse, but insists that was only after she became of age. He and his team have done research seeking to impeach Eggert's credibility with what they characterize as inconsistent statements.

In a personal defense Baio delivered on camera on his Facebook page, he cites as evidence the account Eggert provided in a 2013 online interview. Eggert is heard to say the intercourse occurred some time after "Charles in Charge" had stopped production. Baio showed an episode script from May of 1990. He then cited Eggert's IMDb bio that she was born in January of 1972, 18 years and four months earlier.

During an appearance Thursday on Fox11's Good Day LA, Eggert appeared to take a new approach to the age question, saying even if she was 18, Baio's previous conduct was inappropriate.

Polinsky contends Baio started harassing him with gay slurs when Polinsky was only 11 or 12 years of age. Polinsky's account of how it allegedly began serves to bolster Eggert's allegation of sexual contact when she was in her early teens. Polinsky said he naively interrupted Baio and Eggert backstage while she was sitting on his lap, and Baio turned on him.

Wednesday, Polinsky also described separate occasions when Baio allegedly threw hot tea in his face, exposed his genitals to Polinsky, and pulled down Polinsky's pants in a crowded room with more than a hundred people.

Polinsky recalled hearing from Baio about 10 years ago. He "called to apologize a little bit about very basic things," Polinsky said. "I was not ready to have that conversation then. I am now."

Baio's team attempted to undercut Polinsky's allegations by showing posed photographs of Polinsky with Baio at what Glicklich said was Baio's birthday party around seven years ago.

To discredit Eggert, Baio's team pointed to a 2012 online article quoting her as hoping to work again with Baio, and to her appearing in two episodes of Baio's 2007 cable reality series, "Scott Baio is 45 and Single."

Eggert said she did so in an effort to confront Baio with his womanizing.

The stakes potentially go beyond Baio's reputation. Both sides confirmed that Los Angeles police are investigating Eggert's allegations.

Regardless of the outcome, prosecution might be precluded by a statute of limitations. Bloom cited a possible exception under recent law that allows charges of victimizing a child to be filed within a year of when the first police report is made, regardless of how much time elapsed since the alleged crime.

Detectives conducted individual interviews of Eggert and Polinsky at Bloom's office last week, and were provided a list of a dozen witnesses who say they saw Baio acting "inappropriately" toward Eggert, according to Bloom. Eggert said there is a witness to Baio dragging her by her hair.

Baio's team would not say if he has spoken with detectives, but pledged his cooperation. Late last year, after Eggert and Polinsky made comments about Baio in social media, his legal team challenged them to go to police to resolve their allegations.

"This is a lesson in 'be careful what you wish for,'" said their attorney Bloom.

Baio has said production sets with child actors have so much supervision that it is unreasonable to think the alleged misconduct could have gone unreported at the time. He and Glicklich questioned the motives of Polinsky and Eggert.

"In truth, healing is all I'm after," said Polinsky, reading his own written statement. "Not fame, not money, not revenge. Healing."

"As of now" Eggert said she has no plans to proceed with a civil suit against Baio.

But if Baio sues Eggert, her attorney Bloom promised a counter-suit.