Father, Child Struck and Killed After Getting Out of Stalled SUV on Freeway

Two people were killed Friday June 15, 2018 in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach.

A father and young child were killed and three other people were injured Friday morning in a crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Seal Beach.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. just north of the Seal Beach Boulevard exit and the carpool and No. 1 through 4 lanes are blocked, according to a California Highway Patrol dispatcher. A SigAlert has been issued until further notice, she said.

The man and child were struck by a Toyota RAV4 and they got out of their stalled Honda CR-V on the freeway, crash investigators said. They died at the scene.

Two people in the CR-V and one person in the RAV4 were in critical condition.