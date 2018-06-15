Father, Child Struck and Killed After Getting Out of Stalled SUV on Freeway - NBC Southern California
Father, Child Struck and Killed After Getting Out of Stalled SUV on Freeway

The two deceased victims were struck by another SUV after they got out of their Honda CR-V on the 405 Freeway

By Jonathan Lloyd and Gene Kang

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Two people were killed Friday June 15, 2018 in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach.

    A father and young child were killed and three other people were injured Friday morning in a crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Seal Beach.

    The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. just north of the Seal Beach Boulevard exit and the carpool and No. 1 through 4 lanes are blocked, according to a California Highway Patrol dispatcher. A SigAlert has been issued until further notice, she said.

    The man and child were struck by a Toyota RAV4 and they got out of their stalled Honda CR-V on the freeway, crash investigators said. They died at the scene.

    Two people in the CR-V and one person in the RAV4 were in critical condition. 

