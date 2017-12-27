Police are still searching for the driver that struck and killed a 49-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas night. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. (Published 51 minutes ago)

Police were still searching Tuesday for the driver that struck and killed a 49-year-old woman in a hit-and-crash on Christmas night in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles.

Gloria Eaton-Breaux and her 14-year-old son were crossing the street on Crenshaw Boulevard when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver and succumbed to her injuries.

"I said, 'oh my gosh, not Gloria, not Gloria,'" neighbor Sheila Ashley said.

The death has had a devastating effect on her son.

"That's going to live with him the rest of his life, I know it is, I just pray for him," neighbor Trina Jackson said.

Neighbors told NBC4 Eaton-Breaux's son -- who is on the autism spectrum -- has been blossoming as a musical prodigy. She had a leg disability, but that did not stop her from walking everywhere, and taking a holiday season job.

"No matter what, nothing stopped her from doing what she needed to do," Jackson said.

The pair walked a mile to the Denny's on Crenshaw Boulevard to celebrate her son's birthday.

"She was there to make her son happy -- to make sure his birthday was not overlooked -- so they could celebrate it," restaurant owner Ron Smothers said.

Moments after leaving to head home, Eaton-Breaux was struck in the crosswalk just feet from the other side. Police suspect the light may have changed on her and her neighbors suspects the driver did not see her.

"I don't think it's her disability. I think it's too dark," Jackson said.

Neighbors said Eaton-Breaux had remarried only a month ago and they were told her son is now staying with a grandmother.

Many people have stepped up to help after hearing that during the commotion, somebody stole the boy's skateboard. He's now being donated a replacement.

Police are now looking for the driver of the vehicle described as an older Nissan or Honda that kept going.

City News Service contributed to this report.