 Photos: Search for Boy Who Fell Into LA Sewer System Ends With 'Happy Hearts' - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Photos: Search for Boy Who Fell Into LA Sewer System Ends With 'Happy Hearts'

By Jonathan Lloyd

8 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

A nearly 13-hour search for a boy who fell into a sewer pipe system at Los Angeles' Griffith Park ended with "happy hearts." Sanitation workers opened a maintenance hatch early Monday April 2, 2018 and found the boy "alive and talking."

Below, a look at the search in photos.
More Photo Galleries
Museum of Selfies Is Ready for Its Close-up
Inspirational, Celebrational Jim Henson Exhibit Heads for LA
Connect With Us
AdChoices