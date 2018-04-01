An "extensive" search by air and on the ground was underway Sunday after a 13-year-old boy reportedly fell into a drainage ditch in Griffith Park.

More than 100 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department were on scene at 5254 West Zoo Dr. in Hollywood around 4:30 p.m.

The teen was jumping on a wooden plank when the plank fell out, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He then fell into a drain, which was full of running water. Police said the water flow was 10-15 mph.

The ditch in question feeds down to the Los Angeles River.

Search for Trapped Boy

Search for Trapped Boy

Aerial footage from NewsChopper4 showed search activity at the drainage ditch in Griffith Park, a nearby water treatment facility and the LA River.

Fire officials had not located the boy as of 6:15 p.m., according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

