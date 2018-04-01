Search Underway After 13-Year-Old Falls Into Drainage Ditch in Griffith Park - NBC Southern California
Search for Trapped Boy
Search Underway After 13-Year-Old Falls Into Drainage Ditch in Griffith Park

The boy may have fallen into the drain, which was full of running water, according to the LAPD

By Whitney Irick

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    An "extensive" search by air and on the ground was underway Sunday after a 13-year-old boy reportedly fell into a drainage ditch in Griffith Park.

    More than 100 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department were on scene at 5254 West Zoo Dr. in Hollywood around 4:30 p.m.

    The teen was jumping on a wooden plank when the plank fell out, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He then fell into a drain, which was full of running water. Police said the water flow was 10-15 mph.  

    The ditch in question feeds down to the Los Angeles River. 

    Aerial footage from NewsChopper4 showed search activity at the drainage ditch in Griffith Park, a nearby water treatment facility and the LA River. 

    Fire officials had not located the boy as of 6:15 p.m., according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. 

    This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. We'll have the latest details live on the NBC4 News at 6.

