Michael Cohan (left) and Melissa Dillion (right), of Riverside, were arrested on suspicion of stolen property.

The arrests of two people led authorities to the discovery of a large number of stolen objects and now police are asking the victims to claim their belongings.

On Oct. 23, a residential burglary investigation in Corona resulted in the arrests of Michael Cohan, 46, and Melissa Dillion, 48, of Riverside.

The crime was captured on surveillance video where one of the suspects is seen inside the house. After the victim posted the video on social media websites, police received numerous tips regarding the identity of the suspect. Following their arrests, a search warrant was served at a Riverside hotel.

Upon entering the hotel room, authorities found more than eight large containers filled with stolen items that included jewelry, watches, handbags, guitars, baseball cards and other collectibles.

Police conducted another search at a local storage facility where they recovered additional firearms and other potential stolen property.

Detectives with the Corona Police Department are asking potential victims to visit https://www.coronaca.gov/ to claim their belongings. If you recognize any of the stolen property as your own, you can fill out a "Request to Contact to View Property" form and a technician will be in contact. Police added that property will only be released if it has been reported stolen to law enforcement. Photos of the stolen items and purchase receipts would also be helpful, they said.