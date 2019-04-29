Searchers Comb Victorville Landfill for Body of Missing Boy - NBC Southern California
Searchers Comb Victorville Landfill for Body of Missing Boy

By Jason Kandel

Published 2 hours ago

    Apple Valley Police Department
    Duke Flores, described as 3-foot 10-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen in the area of Pawnee Road and Cherokee Avenue, Apple Valley police said.

    Authorities Monday were searching a landfill in Victorville for the body of a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing in two weeks ago and whose mother and aunt face murder charges in his death.

    Detectives were led to the landfill after getting a tip that Duke Flores was placed in a dumpster, officials said in a news release.

    The case broke after deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a home Thursday in the 22000 block of Cherokee Avenue for a welfare check Duke Flores.

    When deputies arrived, the boys mother, Jakee Contreras, told deputies the boy hadn't been seen for two weeks. A search of the property was conducted and Contreras was arrested for child neglect for her delay in reporting him missing, officials said.

    Two days later, she was booked on a murder charge and detectives arrested Jennifer Contreras, Duke's aunt, also on suspicion of murder.

