The parent company that owns Sears and Kmart announced plans to close 96 stores by February 2020 as part of an effort to streamline operations, and a lot of them are in California.

Transformco said in a press release that the company "has faced a difficult retail environment," but continues to take measures to maintain its stronger business operations.

"We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors," the press release said.

In addition to the store closures, Transformco said it has received $250 million in funding from its owners and a "third-party investor" to support the company’s initiatives.

Twenty-eight Sears and Kmart locations scheduled to be closed are in California. A full list of all states can be found here.

Going out of business sales at these stores are expected to begin on Dec. 2, according to the press release.

After the closures, Transformco will be left with 182 stores. When Transformco owner Eddie Lampert acquired Sears Holdings for $5.2 billion in 2019, there were 425 Sears and Kmart locations in operation.

"We will endeavor to create and deliver value through a strategic combination of our better performing retail stores and our service businesses, brands and other assets, and expect to realize a significant return on our extensive portfolio of owned and leased real estate," the press release said.

California Sears Stores Closing

3755 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles

40710 Winchester Road, Temecula

3295 East Main St., Ventura

12121 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood

1209 Plaza Drive, West Covina

3636 North Blackstone Ave., Fresno

8150 La Palma Ave., Buena Park

5261 Arlington Ave., Riverside

565 Broadway, Chula Vista

100 Inland Center Drive, San Bernardino

1178 El Camino Real, San Bruno

2180 Tully Road, San Jose

5080 Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair

22550 Town Circle, Moreno Valley

72-880 Highway 111, Palm Desert

3350 NAGLEE Road, Tracy

3501 South Mooney Blvd. Visalia

200 Town Center East, Santa Maria

14420 Bear Valley Road, Victorville

Kmart Stores Closing