 Season 3 Premiere: Catching Up With the Cast of 'This Is Us' - NBC Southern California
Season 3 Premiere: Catching Up With the Cast of 'This Is Us'

By Whitney Irick

3 hours ago

Finally, "This is Us" is back and we feel like we're home again.

The third season of the NBC dramedy created by Dan Fogelman premiered Tuesday night after The Voice.

The episode, titled "Nine Bucks," mostly takes place on the Big Three's birthday, with Randall, Kate and Kevin all celebrating their 38th.

The audience also travels back in time to the night Jack and Rebecca first met and their awkward first date. Jack is honest with Rebecca about his money troubles -- he only had $9 in his pocket for their carnival date -- and the pair share their first kiss that night.

NBC4 caught up with the cast after Tuesday's premiere about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.
