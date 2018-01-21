Section of Metro Green Line to be Suspended for 2 Months - NBC Southern California
Section of Metro Green Line to be Suspended for 2 Months

Train service will be suspended to reconfigure tracks to bring connections to the new Crenshaw Line.

By City News Service

Published 2 hours ago

    Train service on the Green Line will go no further west than Hawthorne, starting Friday, as Metro needs 2-1/2 months to reconfigure tracks to bring in connections to the new Crenshaw Line, the agency announced Sunday.

    Train service will be suspended from the Aviation/LAX station to the last five stations -- Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach -- starting Friday and ending on April 7, Metro announced ina news release.

    A free shuttle bus will link those stations to the Hawthorne/Lennox Station, where trains will continue serving stations from there east to Norwalk.

    Switches will need to be installed on the Green Line tracks, designed in the late 1980s, before the Crenshaw Line was envisioned or funded. When the Crenshaw Line opens, its trains will connect to the current Aviation/LAX station, as its southern terminus.

    The $1.8 billion Crenshaw Line, scheduled to open in 2019, will connect the LAX-area station to Inglewood, Leimert Park and the Metro Expo Line at Crenshaw Boulevard, just south of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway.

    There are plans to extend the Crenshaw Line north tp Hollywood, but funding and time schedules for that extension are not certain.

