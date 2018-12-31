Security Guard Charged With Murder in Hollywood Walgreens Shooting

A security guard was charged with murder Monday in the shooting death of a homeless man he suspected of shoplifting at a Walgreens in Hollywood.

Donald Vincent Ciota II, of Covina, faces one count of murder with an allegation that he used a firearm as a deadly and dangerous weapon. The Dec. 2 shooting occurred during a confrontation with 21-year-old Jonathan Hart inside the Sunset and Vine store.

Ciota is accused of fatally shooting Hart in the back as he ran away, according to a statement from prosecutors.

Bond was set at $3 million. Ciota faces up to life in state prison, if convicted.

New Developments and Video of Walgreens Shooting

New video of the fatal shooting at a Hollywood Walgreens emerges. Eric Leonard and the I-Team reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018)

Video from the moments following the shooting was recorded by a man who entered the store with Hart. It showed the security guard making a phone call while standing over Hart's body. Red wine from shattered bottles can be seen on the floor.

Last week, attorney Carl Douglas announced that he is filing a lawsuit on behalf of Hart's family. Douglas said Hart was not shoplifting, but the two had argued over an item priced at $2.99.

Walgreens issued a statement in which it said the company "extended our deepest and most sincere condolences" to Hart's family, and noted that as a result of the shooting, "immediately terminated the security company."

"We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve," the statement continued.

It was not immediately clear whether Ciota has an attorney.