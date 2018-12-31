Security Guard Charged With Murder in Hollywood Walgreens Shooting - NBC Southern California
Security Guard Charged With Murder in Hollywood Walgreens Shooting

Prosecutors say Jonathan Hart, 21, was shot in the back at the Hollywood and Vine store as he ran away

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Jonathan Hart, 21, was fatally shot Dec. 2, 2018 inside a Hollywood Walgreens.

    A security guard was charged with murder Monday in the shooting death of a homeless man he suspected of shoplifting at a Walgreens in Hollywood.

    Donald Vincent Ciota II, of Covina, faces one count of murder with an allegation that he used a firearm as a deadly and dangerous weapon. The Dec. 2 shooting occurred during a confrontation with 21-year-old Jonathan Hart inside the Sunset and Vine store. 

    Ciota is accused of fatally shooting Hart in the back as he ran away, according to a statement from prosecutors.

    Bond was set at $3 million. Ciota faces up to life in state prison, if convicted.

    New Developments and Video of Walgreens Shooting

    [LA] New Developments and Video of Walgreens Shooting

    New video of the fatal shooting at a Hollywood Walgreens emerges. Eric Leonard and the I-Team reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2018.

    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018)

    Video from the moments following the shooting was recorded by a man who entered the store with Hart. It showed the security guard making a phone call while standing over Hart's body. Red wine from shattered bottles can be seen on the floor.

    Last week, attorney Carl Douglas announced that he is filing a lawsuit on behalf of Hart's family. Douglas said Hart was not shoplifting, but the two had argued over an item priced at $2.99. 

    Walgreens issued a statement in which it said the company "extended our deepest and most sincere condolences" to Hart's family, and noted that as a result of the shooting, "immediately terminated the security company."

    "We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve," the statement continued. 

    It was not immediately clear whether Ciota has an attorney.

