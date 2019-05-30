See Free Friday Concerts at the Original Farmers Market

Dance away your weekly cares and pay nothing to do so at the Third & Fairfax landmark, each Friday night from May 31 through Aug. 30, 2019.

What to Know May 31-Aug. 30

Fridays 7 to 9 p.m.

Free; arrive early for a seat or table

Shaking off stress? Shimmying away woes? Giving a hip bump to the lumps you might have taken during the last few days?

So many of us seek out a place on Friday nights to de-week ourselves, and music, as well as dance, plays a central role in helping us do that.

For once we leave our chair, and snap our fingers, and let the rhythm from the band on stage transport us, every minor "hmph" and "oof" from the past week recedes into the distance.

Helping us to de-week ourselves, and grow more spirited in the face of the weekend, is the Original Farmers Market's Friday Night Music Series.

A staple of summertime, this long-running freebie has been an excellent place to catch local gems, from solo artists to bands, as they play just feet away from the dance floor, the dining tables, and, indeed, some of the eateries that call the historic landmark home.

Yep, "freebie," which is the most summerful of words. And if you buy something from a Market merchant, you'll also score 90 minutes of free parking, so be sure to get validated.

Coming up on the 2019 schedule, which covers each Friday night from May 31 to Aug. 30?

The 4 Fabs are the night #1 band, Maiya Sykes bids the series farewell at the end of August, and Incendio, the Tony Galla Band, and the California Feetwarmers are some of the acts you can catch along the way.

Jazz, pop, blues, Motown, and rockabilly are a few of the genres to expect, depending upon the night, but count on several styles to be in the spotlight.

Is this one of LA's summer-fun must-dos for music lovers, Farmers Market mavens, and anyone who wants to immediately swing into that weekend feeling?

You bet, and it is a tradition that has been building its happy reputation for years now.

Stop by, get there early, before the 7 p.m. start time, and have some dinner before hitting the small but band-close dance floor for some delightful de-weeking.

