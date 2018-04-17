See Inside LAFC's New Training Facility

From their star-studded ownership group to their $350 million stadium to their acquisition of Mexican striker Carlos Vela, the Los Angeles Football Club has already shown a knack for doing things big, and the same goes for their new training facility.
The team had previously been practicing at UCLA, but that will no longer be necessary with the opening of the $30 million LAFC Performance Center, located on the campus of California State University, Los Angeles.
The facility takes on a modern architectural design incorporating shipping containers and featuring accents from the club's badge, including the black-and-gold color scheme and the art deco-style wing.
Inside, the 30,000 square foot building houses not only a weight room and other essentials to keep players fit, but also office space for coaches and technical staff, in addition to medical facilities and player dining space.
However, the club will not be the only beneficiary of the new compound. A $1.6 million partnership between LAFC and Cal State LA will see the money be put toward renovating existing facilities around the university and the creation of a new master's program that will grant students hands-on experience with the club, LAFC said on its website.
Scroll below to take a tour of the LAFC Performance Center: