Prince Harry's bride-to-be Meghan Markle may have moved from Los Angeles to London, but the "Suits" actress can't deny her road to royalty began in Southern California.

In honor of the couple's upcoming wedding on May 19, we're taking a look back at Markle’s time as a student at Immaculate Heart High School in LA.

Below, a few photos from the all-girls Catholic school’s 1999 yearbook.