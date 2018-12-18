See the Bar That's Inside a Vintage Steamer Trunk

Savor a bespoke beverage at the Bellhop Bar at Loews Santa Monica and Loews Hollywood, between 5 and 7 p.m. each day, through the middle of January.

Plenty of travelers will roam plenty of airports in the days ahead, which is, we needn't even say, the natural way of things when we reach Peak Holiday.

And while the styles and colors and shapes of the suitcases trailing these travelers will fill out the gamut, and then some, we can confidently say that very few people, if any, will be flying with a gigantic, old-style steamer trunk.

That particular form of luggage, after all, definitely doesn't fit into an overhead bin, but they can fit inside hotel lobbies.

Which is exactly what's happening at a pair of Southern California hotels at the moment, in the form of the pop-up, not-here-forever Bellhop Bar by Loews Hotels.

The bar is actually a "retrofitted steamer trunk packed with bespoke beverages stored in antique, apothecary-style bottles," and it can be found near the hotels' lobby lounges.

As to where to find The Bellhop Bar 'round these parts?

Loews Santa Monica and Loews Hollywood are the spots to see this stylish and small saloon, an actual over-sized trunk that holds beautiful glasses, top-shelf liquors, and the other accoutrements that nicely add to a very nice drink.

And those very nice drinks will be poured from 5 to 7 p.m. each day, through the middle of January, when both trunks will again be locked and sent on the road.

The libations are described as local and "pre-batched," and each boasts a nod to "the golden age of the cocktail era." Angel's Envy Bourbon and Hangar One Vodka are the featured spirits in the pre-batched sips.

Love an Old-Fashioned? Go for The High Press. Prefer vodka and St. Germain in your glass? The Sunset Blues may be for you.

The picturesque, bar-holding trunk has cameo'd before at our local Loews properties, but it must, after all, venture back out onto some adventuresome trail, in the way that old steamer trunks were so often known to be on the go, go, go.

So wait not, if such retro panache appeals to your spirit-sipping side: Get to Loews Hollywood or Santa Monica before we're deep inside the first month of the year.

