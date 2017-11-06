See's Candies: Peek Inside a California Classic

What kind of gift does a person buy in honor of a company's centennial? Make that a company that's made millions and millions of butterchews and Scotchmallows and brittle pieces for a countless number of confection-seeking super-fans? Here's the answer: No gift is required, though given the number of See's Candies boxes you've handed someone, and been handed, over the years, you may want to celebrate the California-based candy-perfecting outfit when it turns 100 in a few short years.



There are a few more Christmases and Valentine's Days to go, though, before the confectionary, which can trace its original shop to Western Avenue in Los Angeles marks its big centennial in 2021. For now, the 2017 holidays are just ahead, and if you guessed that the busiest season for the peanut brittle pros stretches from Halloween to New Year's, and onto the 14th of February, you seriously know See's.



But have you ever pondered what goes on behind the large façade at 3431 S. La Cienega Boulevard, the one that always boasts a festive wreath in December? It's a bit Willy Wonka inside, yes, and cool, quality-focused tech also plays a role in making all of those delectable squares of melt-on-the-tongue goodness. But it's the people who work for See's, some for decades now, that lend the ultimate sweetness to an ultimate Golden State sweetmaker.



Has it been too long since your last free sample, a popular hallmark of the black-and-white tiled shops? Pay a peppermint-scented visit to its La Cienega-based factory now and discover what's behind the daily doings of the candy-riffic icon.