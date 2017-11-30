See's the Day, and a Free Treat, at a Glendale Bash

What to Know Friday, Dec. 1

Americana at Brand in Glendale

The grand opening will also include a free tote bag for the first 100 guests

If you're sitting on a couch in a friend's living room or the den of a relative, and there are baubles about, and nutcrackers, and strings of lights, you don't need to guess what's in front of you on the coffee table, most likely: a classic box of chocolates.

And if that living room or den happens to be located within the Golden State?

Chances are as solid as caramel is tasty that the chocolates hail from See's Candies, the nearly-century-along confectionary that got its start, back in the 1920s, here in Los Angeles.

For boxes of See's, whether they're filled with Peanut Brittle or Butterscotch Squares or Dark Buttercreams, are as synonymous with the treat-sweet season as tinsel and Christmas trees.

So the fact that a brand-new location is cutting the symbolic ribbon on the first of December, that most See's-y of months, makes perfectly delicious sense. It's happening in Glendale, at the Americana at Brand, on Friday, Dec. 1, and if you think that a complimentary chocolate truffle or chew might be in it for you, should you swing by, you're 100% correct.

But there shall be even more giveaways beyond that gratis goodie, which is a hallmark of a visit to a See's Candies shop.

Look for free tote bags to be presented to the first 100 guests, and Taste of See's candy box giveaways, too, for customers who purchase at least $25 worth of chewy-yummy goodness.

The Grand Opening begins at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 at 889 Americana Way. Will you nab a free Scotchmallow when you call upon the mint-scented, nougat-nice, classic-California revelries? Will you stop inside to buy a few boxes of your aunt's favorite nuts & chews ahead of the holidays?

Or will you be lucky enough to leave with one of those free See's totes, which may be ideal for future runs to the Glendale shop, or one of the other 240+ shops around the nation?

The black-and-white tiles, the lemon squares, the courtesy-filled counter service: Join the Golden State's goodie go-to is celebrating its new Glendale outpost.

