It's Almost Here! Selena's Bilingual Baby Book

Selena Quintanilla-Peréz has her own statue, wax figure and star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And soon she will have her own baby book.

Lil' Libros, the publishers who are based in Los Angeles, will release "The Life of/La Vida de Selena," a book on the late Tejano singer, on March 13, weeks before the anniversary of her death. You can pre-order the book on Amazon now.

"You already see so many kids dressing up as Selena," co-author Ariana Stein said. "It's a good way to keep her legacy alive and continue sharing her story with the newest generation."

Selena rose to fame in the 1980s with her family band, "Selena y Los Dinos." She then achieved huge success with songs like "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," "Amor Prohibido," "No Me Queda Mas" and "Dreaming of You." In her lifetime she won multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards and Tejano Music Awards. She won a Grammy for her "Selena Live!" album.

Her rise to stardom came abruptly to an end however when she was murdered by her fan club president March 31, 1995.

"(Selena) is the epitome of the American woman," Rodriguez said. "It only made sense to introduce her to the youngest generation because of the impact she left behind."

Fans of Selena have anticipated "The Life of/La Vida de Selena," with the book becoming an Amazon Best Seller in Children's Spanish Books.

The bilingual book takes the reader through what Selena liked and who she loved. The illustrations, created by Citlatli Reyes, show Selena in a variety of her iconic outfits. On the cover, for example, Selena is wearing the purple, sparkly jumpsuit she wore in her last concert at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas.

The writers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein, also founded the bilingual publishing company Lil' Libros.

"We wanted to create something that could be up to par with what other publishers were creating and represent our community with dignity," Rodriguez said.

The two childhood friends saw a need for bilingual children's books when they became new moms. Rodriguez was looking for bilingual books that reflected Latinos and their history, but what she found instead were popular books like "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" translated to Spanish.

Rodriguez and Stein then took it upon themselves to invest their money in creating what they wanted to see in stores.

"If we don't tell our own stories, no one is going to tell them for us," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and Stein grew up inspired by Selena, and they hope the singer will continue to be an example of success years after her death.

"It's really important for our children to see what these incredible people have done because if it wasn't for them paving the way for us, we wouldn't be here," Rodriguez said.