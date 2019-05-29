This is the Bidi Bidi Best: Selena Cruise Set to Depart From LA to Ensenada

You may know her as the Queen of Tejano Music, La Reina de Tex-Mex, or just as Selena. Whatever you call the queen, you're going to want to grab a bestie and bustier, and start packing for a three-day cruise from California to Mexico.

The "Como La Flor" cruise is due to set sail September 25, 2020 out of Long Beach, California, and will head to Ensenada, Mexico.

Some of the featured acts include her former husband, Chris Perez, and his band Grupo Metal, among dozens of others.

The site boasts that Selena loving fans only need to put $100 down initially. Cruisers will pay $999 per person per cabin overall, and can space out payments.

Among entertainment and pool parties, there will also be Selenaoke where you can show off your singing skills and belt out your rendition of

So grab Selena merch from Forever 21, and starting packing.

And find more information here on how to get tickets.