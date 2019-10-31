A portrait of the late singer Selena Quintanilla is seen in the crowd following a posthumous star ceremony for Quintanilla on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Cumbia, mobilization and unity — that is what you can expect at "Selena for Sanctuary," an event in Los Angeles with the purpose of bringing immigrants and allies together through music.

The free event is part of Grand Park's annual Dia de los Muertos celebration.

It's a weekend for families to celebrate their culture and enjoy the bright orange marigolds that cascade from the altars, often adorned with pictures of loved ones who have passed.

The show will be hosted Friday at Grand Park's performance lawn near Hill Street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"It really started as an urgency and necessity to raise funds for her brother and family," said Diana Diaz, co-director for Solidarity for Sanctuary, the nonprofit organization the event is under.

The goal for the show is to support other individuals who are facing the same challenges. The challenges and fears are rising as the number of undocumented immigrants being arrested continues to climb, organizers say. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that agents recorded the highest number of arrests of immigrants they say posed a danger to national security or public safety in several years in 2018, according to a report of removal operations.

Diaz said that's where "Selena for Sanctuary" comes in.

"This event is very beautiful and hits home for us because this night not only are we going to honor our ancestors but it's where Angelenos can come together," Diaz said. "Where we can rely on each other and lean on each other."

The show will be led and hosted by Los Angeles poet Yesika Salgado who grew up attending rallies and events such as this one.

"To be able to give folks that are currently living in fear some temporary peace, to be able to give them aid and support is such a beautiful thing," said Salgado.

People can expect an all female line up of artists that will be performing songs by late singer Selena Quintanilla.

Artist like San Cha who describes her performances as very emotional, theatrical and a bit of a whirlwind. Community members attending can witness her own rendition of Quintanilla's songs.

"If through music we can raise money and help change one persons life than yes we will all lend our voices for that, it's worth it," said San Cha.

That night people attending can purchase "Selena for Sanctuary" merchandise designed in collaboration with Kids of Immigrants. All profits made will be donated to Carecen, a nonprofit that has been working to support immigrant communities throughout LA.

Also participating in the event will be Cholas y Chulas who will have a glam booth where you can get that iconic Selena look. Attendees can also snap a photo at Las Fotos Project photo booth.

For more information on the event click here.