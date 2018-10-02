Selfie Museum Snaps Up a Permanent Hollywood Home

The Museum of Selfies will open the doors to its new forever home at 6757 Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Oct. 12.

What to Know Friday, Oct. 12 opening

6757 Hollywood Boulevard

$25 adult, $20 child

We read it time and again, hear about it from many people, and have to acknowledge it for ourselves: Upload a photograph to the internet and there it is likely to stay, and/or be shared, for all of time, or through to the end of the internet, whichever arrives first.

The lesson here, in short? Contemporary photos have an inherent foreverness to them. And many such snapshots, at least nowadays, tend to be of the took-it-myself variety.

It was just a matter of time before a light-hearted institution devoted to the snapping of the perfect selfies popped up, and pop up, it did, with cheek, verve, and charm, in Glendale in the spring of 2018.

But, like that selfie that invariable gets deleted, even fun pop-ups generally come to a conclusion. Which is why the Museum of Selfies has gone on the road to find a new and permanent location.

It didn't have to travel too far, however: The forever home of this picture-seeking spot will now be found in Tinseltown, at 6757 Hollywood Boulevard, beginning on Friday, Oct. 12.

The displays that fans have come to adore will also make the journey, including the "bathroom selfie" area, which contains a mirror area with no actual mirror.

Visitors can also play at being a movie star in the selfie-themed awards ceremony room, which, of course, is an ideal fit for the museum's new neighborhood.

An optical illusion room by artist Darel Carey and 3D angel wings created by Colette Miller will be part of the larger, yes, picture. (You know these wings, from walls around town, but these are Ms. Miller's first three-dimensional wings.)

A ticket for an adult? It's $25, while children may enter for $20 each (kids age 4 and under are free).

Doesn't it make rather delightful sense that such a museum should land, with permanence, in a city that's become synonymous with image awareness, high fashion, and that perfect, red-carpet pose?

Find your favorite picture-taking device and/or selfie stick, practice that pout, then head for the selfie's new home on, you got it, Hollywood Boulevard.

