Sensitive Santa Welcomes Children With Special Needs

Meeting Santa is a treasured experience for kids, but the things that accompany the visit – bright lights, loud noises, crowds – can make it hard for some children with special needs to join in.

Westminster Mall is offering a solution by hosting a Sensitive Santa event on Sunday. Children with all spectrums of special needs are invited to attend a sensory-friendly holiday experience from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event provides a calm, welcoming environment with less noise, muted lights and much smaller crowds.

Sensitive Santa, which is held in partnership with Autism Speaks, is free to attend. Photo packages will be available for purchase. Reservations are recommended.