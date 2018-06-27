MIRAMAR, FL - JUNE 01: Protesters join together during a rally in front of the Miramar ICE detention facility on the National Day of Action for Children on June 1, 2018 in Miramar, Florida. The day of action was held to ask the Trump administration to keep families together as they seek legal status in the U.S. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

More than 15 local and national organizations -- including MoveOn, ACLU of Southern California and Women's March LA Foundation -- came together Monday to announce the Families Belong Together - Freedom for Immigrants March LA.

The march will occur Saturday, June 30, in front of Los Angeles City Hall on 200 N. Spring St. from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

"The program features a wide range of speakers including impacted immigrant families, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, as well as additional community leaders, elected officials, and talent," according to a press release from Sunshine Sachs, the PR firm representing the march.

This event has the overall goal of rallying and speaking out against the immigration crisis occurring at the U.S. and Mexico border.

"The immigration enforcement machine is tearing apart millions of families and inflicting tremendous suffering on everyone who it touches," said Andy Barkan, host of Families Belong Together March. "Asylum seekers are some of the most vulnerable people in the world, and we should be opening our arms to them, not punishing them by ripping parents away from their children. We need comprehensive immigration reform that allows all residents to live in dignity and without fear."

For more information about the march, click here.

Not in Los Angeles? Here is a list of marches happening across the country.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.