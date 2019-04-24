Serpentine Pavilion to Open at the La Brea Tar Pits

Spying a snake in the distance? He's sure to shimmy away before you know it. Spying the The Second Home Serpentine Pavilion by SelgasCano at La Brea Tar Pits? It's a serpentine-shaped spot that, like a snake, will only be within our view for a limited time. Oh, but what a time, for the colorful pop-up pavilion will "... offer the public a flexible, multi-purpose social space in which to enjoy public programs and events focusing on the intersection of art, design, science, and nature, co-organized by Second Home" and the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County.



Imaginative photographs were released of the pavilion on April 24, giving Southern Californians a first look at what this summer-into-autumn destination will feel like. And that feeling? A walk-inside artwork, where big ideas shall hold forth from June 28 through Nov. 24, 2019.