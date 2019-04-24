Serpentine Pavilion to Open at the La Brea Tar Pits - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Serpentine Pavilion to Open at the La Brea Tar Pits

By Alysia Gray Painter

5 PHOTOS

23 minutes ago

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago
Spying a snake in the distance? He's sure to shimmy away before you know it. Spying the The Second Home Serpentine Pavilion by SelgasCano at La Brea Tar Pits? It's a serpentine-shaped spot that, like a snake, will only be within our view for a limited time. Oh, but what a time, for the colorful pop-up pavilion will "... offer the public a flexible, multi-purpose social space in which to enjoy public programs and events focusing on the intersection of art, design, science, and nature, co-organized by Second Home" and the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County.

Imaginative photographs were released of the pavilion on April 24, giving Southern Californians a first look at what this summer-into-autumn destination will feel like. And that feeling? A walk-inside artwork, where big ideas shall hold forth from June 28 through Nov. 24, 2019.
More Photo Galleries
Los Angeles Marks Anniversary of Armenian Genocide in 2019
Stars Being Honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019
Connect With Us
AdChoices