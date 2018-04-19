Service Dogs Spend a Paw-fect Day at Disneyland

They say Disneyland is the "happiest place on Earth." They also say dogs are man's best friend. So what happens when you bring your dogs to Disney?
Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that provides free assistance dogs for people with disabilities, brought four of its pups into the park for two days. From the looks of it, these dogs were the happiest guests there.
Meet Ortega, Essie, Chekov and Aryssa, and join them on their great adventure as they make new furry friends and get their paws all over the park.
Disney Dogs! #disneydogs #disneyland #californiaadventure #caninecompanionsforindependence @disneypet #disneypets A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Smile!! It’s #workingdogwednesday! #disneyland #donaldduck #puppiesmakemehappy A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Who remembers when I met Pluto for the first time last year? #pluto #happydog #disneydogs #disneydog #caninecompanionsforindependence A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Hey Ortega, keep your tongue in for the picture - Essie...Ortega just knows about #tongueouttuesday A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Meet Essie! This was a nice vacation for Essie from her training at Folsom Prison! Essie is one of our prison puppies and doing a fantastic job with her training. These types of outings give prison puppies a lot of exposure to different things that they do not see inside. #gooddog #caninecompanionsforindependence #ccipuppy A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Meet Chekov! He’s a ham...we just love his personality! Chekov loves sitting for pictures and meeting people! He’s a very good boy. #chekovcci #caninecompanionsforindependence #labrador #ccipuppy #disneyland #shareyourears #yellowlab #happiestplaceonearth A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on When you do Disney right....Essie, Aryssa, Ortega and Chekov needed a nap! ���� #naptime #disneydogs #disneyland #zzzzzzzz #shareyourears A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Day 2! @disneyland #disneyland #disneydogs A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Waiting to meet Chip and Dale! #gooddogs #ccipuppy #chekov #caninecompanionsforindependence #disneyland #disneypets @disneypets A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Essie met Chip and Dale!!! #caninecompanionsforindependence #ccipuppy #chipanddale #disneyland #disneydogs #disney @disneyland @disneypets A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Had to try on new Disney hats with Ziggy and @dern_cci_puppy!! #caninecompanionsforindependence #shareyourears #disneypets A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Smile if you’re having a great day -Essie #caninecompanionsforindependence #shareyourears #goldenretriever A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on Kisses to all my new friends! #caninecompanionsforindependence A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Disney Dogs! #disneydogs #disneyland #californiaadventure #caninecompanionsforindependence @disneypet #disneypets
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Smile!! It’s #workingdogwednesday! #disneyland #donaldduck #puppiesmakemehappy
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Who remembers when I met Pluto for the first time last year? #pluto #happydog #disneydogs #disneydog #caninecompanionsforindependence
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Hey Ortega, keep your tongue in for the picture - Essie...Ortega just knows about #tongueouttuesday
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Meet Essie! This was a nice vacation for Essie from her training at Folsom Prison! Essie is one of our prison puppies and doing a fantastic job with her training. These types of outings give prison puppies a lot of exposure to different things that they do not see inside. #gooddog #caninecompanionsforindependence #ccipuppy
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Meet Chekov! He’s a ham...we just love his personality! Chekov loves sitting for pictures and meeting people! He’s a very good boy. #chekovcci #caninecompanionsforindependence #labrador #ccipuppy #disneyland #shareyourears #yellowlab #happiestplaceonearth
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
When you do Disney right....Essie, Aryssa, Ortega and Chekov needed a nap! ���� #naptime #disneydogs #disneyland #zzzzzzzz #shareyourears
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Day 2! @disneyland #disneyland #disneydogs
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Waiting to meet Chip and Dale! #gooddogs #ccipuppy #chekov #caninecompanionsforindependence #disneyland #disneypets @disneypets
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Essie met Chip and Dale!!! #caninecompanionsforindependence #ccipuppy #chipanddale #disneyland #disneydogs #disney @disneyland @disneypets
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Had to try on new Disney hats with Ziggy and @dern_cci_puppy!! #caninecompanionsforindependence #shareyourears #disneypets
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Smile if you’re having a great day -Essie #caninecompanionsforindependence #shareyourears #goldenretriever
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on
Kisses to all my new friends! #caninecompanionsforindependence
A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on