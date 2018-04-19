Service Dogs Spend a Paw-fect Day at Disneyland - NBC Southern California
Service Dogs Spend a Paw-fect Day at Disneyland

By Drew Schwendiman

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    @mari_caninecompanions via Instagram

    They say Disneyland is the "happiest place on Earth." They also say dogs are man's best friend. So what happens when you bring your dogs to Disney?

    Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that provides free assistance dogs for people with disabilities, brought four of its pups into the park for two days. From the looks of it, these dogs were the happiest guests there.

    Meet Ortega, Essie, Chekov and Aryssa, and join them on their great adventure as they make new furry friends and get their paws all over the park.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Day 2! @disneyland #disneyland #disneydogs

    A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Kisses to all my new friends! #caninecompanionsforindependence

    A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions �� (@mari_caninecompanions) on

     

     

     

     

     

      

