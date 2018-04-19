 Service Dogs Head to Disneyland for a Doggone Good Time - NBC Southern California
LA-Earth-Week-Desktop

Service Dogs Head to Disneyland for a Doggone Good Time

By Andrew Schwendiman

16 PHOTOS

7 minutes ago

They say Disneyland is the "happiest place on Earth." They also say dogs are man's best friend. So what happens when you bring your dogs to Disney? Why, you're spending the perfect day with your closest friends at the most joyous place on the map.

More Photo Galleries
Look From Above: New Photos of Disneyland's Star Wars Land and More
Inside Torrance's Astro Restaurant After DUI Crash
Connect With Us
AdChoices