The family who suffered serious injuries in a fatal traffic collision involving Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner in 2015 has reached a settlement, their attorney said.
The Wolf-Milesi family of Malibu sued Jenner in Los Angeles Superior Court for negligence in the crash, which killed one woman after Jenner rear-ended her car and pushed it into oncoming traffic on Pacific Coast Highway.
"The Wolf-Millesa family is happy to move on with their lives," said Spencer Lucas, an attorney for the family.
Spencer said the amount paid was not disclosed.
A sport utility vehicle driven by Peter Wolf-Milesi family struck a car driven by Kim Howe, killing her. The four members of the Wolf-Milesi family and another occupant of their vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Peter Wolf-Milesi suffered serious wrist injuries and his one-month old son was unresponsive after the crash, according to the lawsuit. Wolf-Milesi's wife also sufered blunt-force injuries and requires ongoing treatment, the suit states.
"The emotional effects of being involved in a collision that has taken the life of another has caused tremendous distress and suffering for the Wolf-Milesi family," the suit states.
Sheriff's investigators determined Jenner was traveling at an unsafe speed for the traffic conditions. Prosecutors declined to file a vehicular manslaughter charge against the 66-year-old Jenner, who was born as Bruce Jenner.
The accident occurred before Jenner announced she is transgender and transitioned into her new identity as Caitlyn.
After the crash, Jenner released a statement expressing sympathy to those involved in the accident.
"It is a devastating tragedy," the statement read. "I cannot pretend to imagine what this family is going through at this time. I am praying for them."