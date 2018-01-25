Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a collision involving three vehicles in Malibu, Calif. on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015. Officials said former Olympian Bruce Jenner was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the Pacific Coast Highway crash that killed one person. Jenner's publicist, Alan Nierob, says Jenner was unhurt. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The family who suffered serious injuries in a fatal traffic collision involving Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner in 2015 has reached a settlement, their attorney said.

The Wolf-Milesi family of Malibu sued Jenner in Los Angeles Superior Court for negligence in the crash, which killed one woman after Jenner rear-ended her car and pushed it into oncoming traffic on Pacific Coast Highway.

"The Wolf-Millesa family is happy to move on with their lives," said Spencer Lucas, an attorney for the family.

Spencer said the amount paid was not disclosed.



A sport utility vehicle driven by Peter Wolf-Milesi family struck a car driven by Kim Howe, killing her. The four members of the Wolf-Milesi family and another occupant of their vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Peter Wolf-Milesi suffered serious wrist injuries and his one-month old son was unresponsive after the crash, according to the lawsuit. Wolf-Milesi's wife also sufered blunt-force injuries and requires ongoing treatment, the suit states.

"The emotional effects of being involved in a collision that has taken the life of another has caused tremendous distress and suffering for the Wolf-Milesi family," the suit states.

Sheriff's investigators determined Jenner was traveling at an unsafe speed for the traffic conditions. Prosecutors declined to file a vehicular manslaughter charge against the 66-year-old Jenner, who was born as Bruce Jenner.

The accident occurred before Jenner announced she is transgender and transitioned into her new identity as Caitlyn.

After the crash, Jenner released a statement expressing sympathy to those involved in the accident.

"It is a devastating tragedy," the statement read. "I cannot pretend to imagine what this family is going through at this time. I am praying for them."