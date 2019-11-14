Seven OC Cities to 'Meet on Beach' at Free Event

What to Know Sunday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (through noon in La Habra)

1.5 miles of open streets

Free

Meeting at the beach?

You'll want to pack a few things, like a towel, a book, and an umbrella.

Meeting on Beach, as in the famous boulevard, one of the most major of the Orange County thoroughfares?

If you're doing so on Sunday, Nov. 17, you can leave the book, towel, and umbrella at home. But do show with your bicycle, or strolling shoes, and a love of an open-streets spectacular.

For seven Orange County cities'll be forming a festive chain of cheer on that day as 1.5 miles of streets are shuttered to cars. But, of course, not shuttered to bikes, nor roller stakes, nor other non-motorized ways of getting about.

Meet on Beach is a new "Multi-City Festival to Celebrate and Re-Imagine the Iconic Beach Boulevard," and it will encompass La Habra, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Garden Grove, Westminster, and Huntington Beach.

A Zumbathon, live performances by The Springsteen Experience and Satin Dollz, a Kids Fun Zone, BMX demos, and spots to purchase food'll fill up the midday merriment, with other activities, sights, and good places to hangout popping up along the stretch.

Are you a Beach buff? As in, do you dig this wide and city-connecting passage, and use it often, and want to celebrate its gifts?

Pedal your way over to the Nov. 17 festival for community connection, sunshine, songs, and a party in the sand in Huntington Beach, all to connect, yes, the beach and the Beach.

