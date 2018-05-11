A pickup truck driver lost control of his car Friday, May 11, 2018 after driving over a dip in the road.

Several parked vehicles were damaged Friday morning after a dip in the road of a North Hills neighborhood caused a driver to lose control.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Hayvenhurst Avenue and Devonshire Street.

The driver of a pickup truck slammed into at least seven vehicles after the dip caused him to lose control of his car.

Police said they believe the incident was accidental and have not made an arrest as a result.

No injuries were reported.



