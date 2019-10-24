Several School Districts Cancel Friday Classes, Citing Air Quality

With new fires burning across Southern California, several school districts have canceled classes Friday for all or many of their campuses.
Here are the known school closures:
- LAUSD campuses including Community, Roscomare, Topanga, Valley View, Wonderland, and Elementary Community Day School will also be closed
- Mupu School District
- Malibu and Webster elementary schools, Malibu Middle School, and Malibu High School. All other schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will be open
Know of more closures? Let us know by emailing tips@nbcla.com