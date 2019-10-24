Several School Districts Cancel Friday Classes, Citing Air Quality - NBC Southern California
Several School Districts Cancel Friday Classes, Citing Air Quality

By NBCLA Staff

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    With new fires burning across Southern California, several school districts have canceled classes Friday for all or many of their campuses.

    Here are the known school closures:

    • Mupu School District
    • Malibu and Webster elementary schools, Malibu Middle School, and Malibu High School. All other schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will be open
    Know of more closures? Let us know by emailing tips@nbcla.com

