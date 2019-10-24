Several School Districts Cancel Friday Classes, Citing Air Quality

With new fires burning across Southern California, several school districts have canceled classes Friday for all or many of their campuses.

Here are the known school closures:

All LAUSD campuses in the San Fernando Valley will be closed

LAUSD campuses including Community, Roscomare, Topanga, Valley View, Wonderland, and Elementary Community Day School will also be closed

All Saugus Union School District campuses

All Newhall School District schools

All Fillmore Unified School District schools

Mupu School District

Malibu and Webster elementary schools, Malibu Middle School, and Malibu High School. All other schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will be open